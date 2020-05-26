WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken driver crashed into a guardrail and attempted to drive to his residence before becoming hostile toward officers and bystanders in Wareham on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a single-car crash on Sandwich Road around 7:30 p.m. found 22-year-old Alexx Joseph Rezendes, of Wareham, yelling, flailing his arms and clenching his fists, Wareham police said. It allegedly appeared as though he was directing his anger toward bystanders at the scene.

Rezendes then yelled expletives at Officer Aaron Pacheco and Juvenile Detective Karl Baptiste, police said.

Officers reported that Rezendes had crossed the center line and struck a curb before crossing the road again and striking a guardrail. He allegedly tried driving his vehicle to his residence but eventually came to a stop.

Multiple people told the officers that they observed the vehicle swerving between lanes prior to the crash, police said.

A Wareham Emergency Medical Services ambulance transporting a patient to the hospital reportedly had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with the suspect vehicle.

Another witness was visibly shaken by the intensity of the incident.

Rezendes was arrested and charges with operating under the influence of liquor, possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating to endanger, speeding, failure to inspect vehicle, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Police say Rezendes was not injured.

