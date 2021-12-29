HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken driver was caught driving more than double the speed limit in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Tuesday night, police said.

An officer was traveling southbound on the Londonderry Turnpike in the area of Farmer Road just after 11:30 a.m. when he passed by a vehicle heading north that was going 72 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, according to Hooksett police.

The officer turned around and saw the car turn right onto Whitehall Road heading east.

The officer caught up with the vehicle in the area of Doris Drive, where he allegedly clocked the car traveling about 71 mph.

The officer activated his cruiser’s emergency lights but the vehicle continued before coming to a stop on Casey Drive, police said.

The driver, identified as David Russell, 54, of Hooksett, showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, police added.

He allegedly agreed to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested.

Russell was transported to the Hooksett Police Department, where a breath test revealed he had a BrAC of .12, police said.

He is slated to be arraigned on Jan. 19 in 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

