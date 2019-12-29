Police: Drunken driver caused violent two-car crash in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man is facing a drunken-driving charge after a crash in Pembroke Sunday morning that left several people seriously injured, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 139 at Oak Street at 6:50 a.m. found a crumpled pickup truck and a badly damaged hatchback, officials said.

Three people were taken to South Shore hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved, Gregory Goodsell, 31, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury, driving with an open container, negligent driving, failing to stop, improper passing, speeding and a committing a marked lanes violation.

#MAtraffic Rte 139 @ Oak St in #Pembroke remains closed. While originally reported as a fatal crash, it has been determined not to be a fatal at this time. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/1QLG4uQ6BV — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 29, 2019

#MAtraffic Rte 139 @ Oak St in #Pembroke closed due to #fatal crash invest. Detours in place. MSP collision analysis, photo, Trooper’s assigned to the @PlymouthCtyDAO and Troop D personnel assisting @PembrokePolice with investigation. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 29, 2019

this is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)