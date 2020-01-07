Police: Drunken driver crashed car into snowbank following pursuit with officer in NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken driver led police on a chase through Hudson, New Hampshire early Sunday morning that ended when he crashed his car into a snowbank, authorities said.

An officer attempting to stop a car for a speeding-related infraction just after 12:30 a.m. began pursuing the vehicle after the driver, later identified as Michael Giuffrida, failed to stop and sped up to 70 mph on Highland Street, according to Hudson police.

Giuffrida eventually attempted to turn left onto Bonnie Lane, lost control and crashed into a snowbank in the area of 128 Highland St., police added.

He then allegedly tried to back out of the snow but the vehicle had gotten stuck.

Officers placed Giuffrida under arrest on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and disobeying an officer.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court – Nashua at a later date.

Police say neither Giuffrida nor the officers suffered any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)