PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken driver crashed in front of the entrance of the police station in Pelham, New Hampshire early Monday morning, police said.

Officers heard a loud crash inside the police station around 1:50 a.m. before finding a 2008 Ford F350 had crashed in front of the entrance of Town Hall and the police department entrance on Village Green, according to Pelham police.

The driver, identified as Joseph Waelter, 51, of North Andover, Massachusetts, allegedly tried driving away when a police sergeant approached the truck on foot.

A preliminary investigation determined Waelter had driven off the road from the traffic circle on Marsh Road, hit a road sign, drove across the grass at the Village Green, and struck a tree and a rock, police said.

Waelter was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and released on personal recognizance.

He is slated to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Oct. 13.

There were no reported injuries.

