Police: Drunken driver crashes car, gets stuck on fence while running from Barnstable officers

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken driver who crashed his car in Barnstable Tuesday night got stuck on a fence while trying to run from officers, police said.

Officers attempting to stop a vehicle in the area of St. Francis Circle just before 10:30 p.m. saw the car crash into a wooded area off the road.

The driver, 32-year-old Michael Gregoire, of Hyannis, fled from the vehicle and attempted to scale a fence but became stuck, according to police.

Officers assisted him down from the fence and took him into custody.

Gregoire was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He faces several charges, including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, operating with a revoked license, and failure to stop for police.

