FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A Maine Turnpike attendant was injured by flying glass and debris from a fiery crash involving an alleged drunken driver, state police said.

John Schwabe, 46, of Westbrook, was treated at Maine Medical Center for cuts on his face and head following the crash early Thursday at his toll booth on the Falmouth spur of the turnpike, officials said.

The crash remained under investigation but the driver, who was unhurt, was charged with aggravated drunken driving.

The toll booth was heavily damaged but the crash did not affect the high-speed toll lanes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)