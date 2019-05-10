WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken driver who crashed his pickup truck into a utility pole in Dudley early Friday morning fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers and fire crews responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 13 West Main St. around 1 a.m. found a 2008 Silver Chevrolet pickup truck with severe front-end damage against a utility pole that had sparked a fire off the westbound lane.

A witness told officers that the driver had fled the scene on foot heading west, police said. A second witness familiar with the driver reportedly provided officers with his name — Jordan Cyganiewicz, 42, of Dudley.

A short time later, officers found Cyganiewicz with minor injuries in the parking lot of Dippin Doughnuts, located at the intersection of West Main and Village streets, according to police.

Cyganiewicz was taken into custody after allegedly refusing medical treatment.

He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, property damage — leaving the scene, and marked lanes violation.

Cyganiewicz is scheduled to appear in Dudley District Court on Friday.

The crash caused a temporary power outage in the area.

