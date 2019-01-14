Police: Drunken driver didn’t know officers were trying to stop him after crash on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected drunken driver is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he struck an SUV on Route 28 in Yarmouth on Sunday night before leading officers on a slow speed chase, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a truck that was all over the road and stopping in the middle of the highway witnessed 50-year-old Brendan Murphy abruptly pull out into traffic and strike a Chevrolet Avalanche, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

One officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop Murphy but he continued on at about 20 mph for a short distance before crashing up onto a curb, officials said.

Murphy allegedly stated that he was unaware that he had struck another vehicle or that the police were trying to stop him. Officers noted that he smelled of alcohol, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred.

After failing a series of sobriety tests, officials said Murphy threatened the officers, who feared they were going to be struck or pushed into oncoming traffic.

Murphy was subdued, taken into custody, and booked on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle to endanger, failure to use care in turning, and assault.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

