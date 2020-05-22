BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken driver dislodged a historic bell and knocked over a flag pole during a crash at a cemetery in Boxborough on Thursday night, police said.

David Taylor, 57, of Boxborough is expected to be arraigned Friday in Ayer District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, committing a marked lanes violation, failure to stop at a stop sign, and speeding, according to Boxborough police.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the North Cemetery on Hill Road around 8:15 p.m. found a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Taylor left Middle Road at a high rate of speed, crossed Hill Road, and crashed into the flagpole and the Boxborough Bell at the entrance of the cemetery, police said.

Taylor and his passenger did not report any injuries.

The bell was a piece originally mounted in the old Boxborough Library and rescued from a fire in 1953.

