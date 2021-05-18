HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken driver struck a baby stroller carrying a 17-month-old in the parking lot of a shopping center in Hadley on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at Mountain Farms around 2:30 p.m. learned that a black BMW driven by Tammy Haut-Donahue, 43, of Amherst, had hit the baby stroller, according to Hadley police.

A 17-month-old baby was in the stroller at the time; however, police say there were no reported injuries.

Haut-Donahue is slated to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Tuesday on a charge of operating under in influence of alcohol.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)