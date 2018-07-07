Police: Drunken driver hits, injures pedestrian in Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod woman is facing a drunken driving charge after police say she hit and injured a pedestrian while speeding in Hyannis early Saturday morning.

Caitlyn Fenn, 28, of Hyannis, was arrested by officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Main Street about 12:48 a.m., according to a press release issued by Hyannis police Saturday morning.

When police arrived on scene, they say onlookers were already assisting the 24-year-old victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his head and leg and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said Fenn was speeding in a brown Volvo station wagon prior to the crash, which left the vehicle’s windshield shattered, police said.

Fenn is slated to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently so as to endanger.

