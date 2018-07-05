Police: Drunken driver hits, seriously injures cyclist in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An alleged hit-and-run driver is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he seriously injured a bicyclist in Quincy Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist at the intersection Whitwell and Deldorf streets about 8:20 p.m. found a 61-year-old man with serious injuries to his head and leg, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The man, whose name was not released, was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

The driver, later identified as Paul Mignosa, 39, of Quincy, was located a short distance away from the crash scene and arrested on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

