Police: Drunken driver hospitalized after crashing car into Rockland pizza shop

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) – A drunken driver was hospitalized after crashing her car into a pizza shop in Rockland late Sunday night, police said.

Firefighters alerted to the crash at Mike’s Pizza on Union Street just before midnight by a resident who came knocking on the station’s door found an active fire in the vehicle that had gone into the dining area of the pizza shop, Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffy said.

Nicholas Wedderburn says he helped get the driver out of the building before firefighters arrived.

“I heard someone screaming, ‘Help, help, fire, fire!’ so I ran down the street here and I saw the car inside the building and the front of the car was on fire,” he recalled. “I saw there was a lady laying on the ground, so I jumped into the restaurant and grabbed her by the arm and dragged her out as far as I could take her.”

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Lauren Hutcheon, of Rockland, was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Duffy.

Crews evacuated the nine apartments above the pizza shop as they battled the flames.

“It was scary. Everyone was running around and not knowing what was going on,” one resident said. “Everyone was out of their apartments like scattered.”

There were no other reported injuries and the residents have been allowed back inside.

Hutcheon has been charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, failure to stop, speeding, and failure to drive in the right lane, according to Rockland police.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)