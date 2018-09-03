A drunken driver illegally passed a school bus while it stopped to unload students in Hollis, New Hampshire last Friday, police said.

Hollis police received multiple 911 calls from motorists traveling in the area of Wheeler and Farley roads about a car that illegally passed a bus.

Officers also learned there was some type of altercation between the driver involved and other people in the immediate area, according to police.

Lieutenant Brendan LaFlamme attempted to stop the vehicle in question on Farley Road but the driver allegedly tried to elude the him by turning into a common driveway.

The driver identified as 21-year-old Joseph Demaio of Hollis was shortly stopped and charged him with operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor, disobeying a police officer, open container and unlawfully passing a school bus.

Demaio was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Ninth Circuit Court – Nashua District Division on Sept. 12.

