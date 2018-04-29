Police: Drunken driver in New Mexico falls over during sobriety test

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A man arrested for drunken driving in New Mexico had an unusual excuse after failing a field sobriety test.

After admitting to drinking earlier in the night, Preston Davis, 33, fell over after officers asked him to step out of his car April 20, according to body camera footage of the arrest. Davis went on to claim that he suffered from vertigo and was too drunk to complete the test, according to the footage.

