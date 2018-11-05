WINCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken driver drove off the roadway and into a cornfield in New Hampshire Friday night, police said.

Jessica Boucher, 34, of Brattleboro, Vermont, left the roadway in the area of Keene and Old Westport roads in Winchester before traveling about 50 feet into the field just before midnight, according to police.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated – first offense, open container and negligent driving.

Boucher was released on personal recognizance and into the custody of a friend.

She is scheduled to appear in Keene District Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)