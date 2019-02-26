Police: Drunken driver left injured boy after crash because ‘her child was only one that mattered’

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An alleged drunken driver accused of abandoning a 10-year-old boy who she said did not “matter” to her at the scene of a rollover crash in Revere early Sunday morning has been ordered held on $7,500 bail.

Cecilia Miranda, 37, was arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 16 just after midnight found an overturned Nissan Kicks in a ditch, according to state police.

Witnesses told troopers there were three people in the car at the time of the crash and that Miranda left the scene in a bystander’s car with her injured 6-year-old — leaving the 10-year-old behind.

When asked why she left the second child behind, Miranda told investigators that “her child was the only one that mattered,” according to prosecutors.

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital by another bystander. Both children are said to have suffered serious injuries.

Miranda and the 6-year-old were later found at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was arrested.

She then allegedly admitted to drinking three beers and multiple shots of liquor at a party in Everett before she crashed, prosecutors said.

Miranda’s attorney told the court that she is a lifelong resident of the area, a medical assistant, a student at Bunker Hill Community College, a wife, and mother of three with no criminal record.

A judge ordered her held on $7,500 bail. She must also surrender her license and passport, in addition to complying with alcohol screenings and DCF orders.

Miranda is due back in court at a later date.

