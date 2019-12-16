Police: Drunken driver arrested after flipping SUV, crashing into building on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drunken man who was speeding down Storrow Drive in Boston was arrested after he flipped his SUV and slammed into a building early Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the eastbound side of the crosstown parkway around 2:20 a.m. found a 2019 Nissan Rogue resting on its side up against a building at the corner of Clarendon and Back streets, according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicated 23-year-old Devansh Kumar, of Boston, was speeding before he barreled into a retaining wall, rolled over, and struck the building, police said.

Kumar was arrested at the scene after police say troopers administered a portable breath test.

He is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding.

An investigation is ongoing.

