Police: Drunken driver pulled out gun during road rage incident in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) – A man accused of pointing a gun at another driver while drunk behind the wheel was arrested following a crash on I-95 in Woburn early Monday morning.

Jason Root, 37, of Beverly, was arrested by troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on the southbound side of I-95 at around 2:30 a.m. State poilce said the crash involved an SUV that had been struck by a black 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Root, who told troopers he had a firearm on the seat of his Jeep, was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests, state police said.

About 30 minutes before the crash, state police received a 911 call from a driver who said they had just been rear-ended by the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee who had tried to run them off the road several times and ended up getting out of his car and pointing a gun at them.

State police said the license plate number of the vehicle in that incident matched the one on Root’s Jeep Cherokee.

Root was arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. Root, who hid behind a door during the hearing, pleaded not guilty.

