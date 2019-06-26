Police: Drunken driver slams into Falmouth police cruiser

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth man is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he struck a police cruiser late Monday night.

The officer was working a detail at a previous crash site on Menauhant Road about 11:48 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Jay Frisbee, 37, drove over a curb and struck the parked patrol car, according to Falmouth police.

There were no reported injuries.

Frisbee is expected to be arraigned on operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

