MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken man spat in the faces of two police officers after threatening employees at a New Hampshire theater before driving away on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance inside a local theater while threatening employees learned that the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Matthew Moulton, of Londonderry, had become upset with a malfunctioning automated ticket vending machine, according to Merrimack police.

Employees offered to contact a rideshare service for Moulton but he allegedly got into a vehicle and sped away.

Officers found Moulton’s vehicle on Executive Park Drive and conducted a traffic stop.

Moulton showed signs of impairment, was extremely uncooperative and refused to comply with instructions given by the officers, police said.

As officers tried to arrest Moulton, he allegedly grabbed one officer and spit in the faces of two officers, according to police.

He was ultimately taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, two counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, three counts of simple assault on a police officer and criminal threatening.

Moulton was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Merrimack District Court.

