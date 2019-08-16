Police: Drunken driver struck pedestrian, accelerated toward troopers in Eastie

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man is facing a slew of criminal charges after state police say he struck and injured a pedestrian while drunk behind the wheel in East Boston early Friday morning before accelerating at several responding troopers.

Troopers patrolling the area of Porter Street about 2 a.m. noticed a gray Toyota Corolla that crashed into a utility pole while driving in reverse, according to state police.

When the troopers arrived, they said the driver, later identified as Adelmo Rodriguez, 47, was attempting to free the vehicle by aggressively accelerating forward and backward in the direction of police.

After several verbal commands, state police say Rodriguez exited the vehicle and surrendered.

An injured pedestrian was located nearby on the sidewalk.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, attempted murder, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in East Boston District Court.

