NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken driver struck a police cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton late Wednesday night, state police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, allegedly hit the police cruiser from behind while it was parked at the scene of a motor vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m.

A trooper inside the cruiser was evaluated by EMS but not transported to a hospital.

The driver was arrested after state police say they determined the driver was under the influence.

No additional information has been released.

