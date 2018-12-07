Police: Drunken driver struck, seriously injured 2 pedestrians in Beverly crosswalk

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boxford man accused of being drunk behind the wheel when he struck and seriously injured two pedestrians in Beverly Thursday night is expected to face a judge on Friday, officials said.

Stephen G. Hendricks, 24, will be arraigned on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and committing a crosswalk violation, according to Beverly police.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Cabot and Winter streets about 9 p.m. found two women, ages 19 and 56, suffering from serious injuries. They were both taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.

Hendricks, whose vehicle had heavy front-end damage, was taken to the police station where he was arrested.

