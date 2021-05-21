WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken driver struck a utility pole, a fence, and a pine tree before slamming into a home and overturning in Wrentham early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a single-car crash in the area of Chestnut Street at Ingrid Drive just after midnight found a car had struck a utility pole before driving across a yard, crashing through a stockade fence, hitting a pine tree, and slamming into the side of a house, according to Wrentham police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, allegedly became assaultive toward firefighters as they removed him from the vehicle and had to be restrained by officers.

He was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police say he is facing charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, and other offenses.

The house sustained significant damage to the living room area but there were no reported injuries to the occupants inside.

The crash remains under investigation.

