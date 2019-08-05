Police: Drunken driver was 3 times the legal limit when he blocked busway in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Pembroke man is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he was three times over the legal limit to drive when officers found his car blocking the MBTA’s Ruggle Station busway.

Officers responding to a report of a car blocking the station about 11:51 p.m. Saturday found a Honda Accord with its engine running and the driver’s side door open parked vertically across the lower busway, according to transit police.

The driver, later identified as Jason Howe, 33, was arrested after allegedly failing a series of field sobriety tests and submitting to an alcohol breath test that showed he was three times over the legal limit to drive.

