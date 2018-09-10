Police: Drunken driver was using mobile device before NH crash that injured 2

NELSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing an aggravated drunken driving charge after police say she caused a head-on crash Saturday that left two people injured, officials said.

New Hampshire state troopers responding to a 9:09 p.m. report of a head-on crash on Route 9 in Nelson determined that Meghan Gaouette, 32, of Sullivan, had been traveling eastbound when she crossed into the westbound lane and hit another car, according to New Hampshire state police.

As a result of the crash, two people were taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, one of whom suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gaouette, who had been using an electronic mobile device prior to the crash, was found to have been under the influence of alcohol and arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and vehicular assault, according to police.

She is slated to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Sept. 27.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)