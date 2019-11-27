Police: Drunken driver who was high on drugs passed kids getting off bus, struck car head-on in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken driver who was also under the influence of drugs passed a school bus as children were getting off and slammed head-on into another motorist in Walpole on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Common Street around 12:15 p.m. learned the driver of an SUV had veered around a school bus that had its stop sign illuminated as it was offloading students and barreled into a car on the opposite side of the road, according to the Walpole Police Department.

Police say the car that was struck had been stopped and waiting for the children to get off the bus.

The driver, whose name has not been released, had an open container of marijuana that was recently purchased at an area dispensary in their vehicle, police said.

They were arrested at the scene and will face charges including OUI drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stay within marked lanes, failure to stop for a school bus, and open container marijuana.

There were no reported injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Despite valiant efforts of ⁦@WalpolePolice⁩ Officers focusing on passing school bus violations, an impaired driver passed bus unloading kids, striking car head on, while under influence of alcohol & drugs, & having open container of marijuana. Thankful tragedy avoided…🙏 pic.twitter.com/S0xtJd1abH — Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) November 27, 2019

