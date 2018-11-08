Police: Drunken driving suspect crashes into Worcester construction site

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man crashed into a Worcester construction site early Thursday morning, police say.

Officers responding about 12:16 a.m. to a single-car crash in the area of 102 Grove St. saw a 2003 Nissan Xterra under a tangled pile of scaffolding, according to Worcester police.

Police say the scaffolding was positioned in front of the old Northworks building, which is currently undergoing extensive renovations.

During their investigation, officers observed a utility light pole that was knocked down and a parking meter that was bent and noticed that a hydraulic lift received extensive damage to the control panel, mechanical components, and to a tire.

The driver of the vehicle Jose Velez, 23, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to stay within marked lanes, police say.

Police spoke with two witnesses that had just exited The Fix restaurant and were told that as they were walking under the scaffolding they noticed the Nissan drive through construction cones that had been set up throughout the construction site and around the hydraulic lift.

The two individuals had to jump out of the way for fear that they’d be hit by the oncoming car, according to police.

Once the car came to a stop, the two witnesses ran towards the Nissan and helped the driver out of the car, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

