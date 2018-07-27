Police: Drunken driving suspect shows up drunk to complete booking process, arrested for violating bail

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of leaving the scene of a drunken driving crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire Wednesday was re-arrested Friday after police say he showed up drunk to complete the booking process, officials said.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of West River and Hackett Hill roads about 3:59 p.m. Wednesday spoke with witnesses who said the driver had been all over the road prior to the crash and fled the scene on Interstate 93 south, according to Hooksett police.

After stopping the damaged car on the highway, police say they arrested Barry Little, 35, of Allenstown, New Hampshire, after they determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Little was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, conduct after an accident, operating after suspension and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was ordered released on $6,000 personal recognizance bail on the condition that he return to Hooksett Police Department to complete the booking process and not consume any alcohol until his Aug. 9 arraignment at 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court.

But when police say he showed up drunk to complete the booking process Friday, he was re-arrested on a charge of breach of bail conditions.

He was released on an additional $2,000 personal recognizance bail and given the same arraignment date.

