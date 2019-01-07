Police: Drunken man arrested on I-93 after crashing into police vehicle outside TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drunken Billerica man who crashed into an MBTA Transit Police sergeant’s personal vehicle outside of TD Garden on Saturday night was arrested on Interstate 93 after fleeing the scene, authorities said.

A sergeant working a detail at North Station during the Boston Bruins game observed 56-year-old Paul Brouillette back out of a parking space, hit his car and drive away, according to police.

The sergeant shouted commands for Brouillette to stop but he allegedly denied striking the car and fled the area at a high rate of speed.

After requesting assistance from other officers, Brouillette was stopped near Exit 32 in Medford and taken into custody.

Brouillette was said to be intoxicated and in possession of a loaded firearm.

He was transported to Transit Police headquarters and booked on a number of charges.

