Police: Drunken man driving minivan in reverse slammed into MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drunken man was arrested Tuesday night after he drove his minivan in reverse down a Boston street, slamming into an MBTA bus and a parked car, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Blue Hill Avenue around 7:40 p.m. were met by witnesses and the bus operator who said 42-year-old Robert Scott, of Boston, jumped out of his Honda Odyssey after the crash and fled the scene on foot, according to the Transit Police Department.

While officers were taking statements, a witness reportedly spotted Scott standing on the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Esmond Street.

Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol and observed signs of intoxication while speaking with Scott, police said.

Scott was arrested and booked at Transit police headquarters, where officers learned he had been driving with a suspended license.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

