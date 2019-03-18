Police: Drunken man drove across Cape Cod beach, left car at water’s edge

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken man who drove across a beach in Falmouth and left his car at the water’s edge was arrested on several criminal charges after officials say he was found hiding in a nearby yard.

Officers responding to a report of a car that had crashed onto the beach in the area of Maravista Avenue discovered an unoccupied vehicle taking on water as the tide rolled in, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The driver and lone occupant of the car was later found hiding in an adjacent yard, officials said. His name was not released.

An investigation revealed that the driver traveled through a stop sign at the end of Maravista Avenue, went across Menauhant Road, and then proceeded more than 100 feet on the beach before coming to a stop at the edge of the water.

The driver is facing charges including operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, operating with a suspended license, speeding and marked lanes violation.

A warrant had been previously issued for his arrest for an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle.

