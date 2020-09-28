Police: Drunken man found unconscious behind wheel ran over officer, crashed into house on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marstons Mills man who was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle backed over an officer’s foot and crashed into a house on Cape Cod after he took his foot off the brake when confronted by police early Sunday morning, officials said.

James Ledoux, 23, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a police officer, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on Phinneys Lane in Hyannis around 2:40 a.m. found Ledoux unconscious with the car in transmission and his foot on the brake, police said.

Numerous attempts were made to wake Ledoux, however, he would not respond, police said. Officers then shattered a window because they feared he was suffering a medical emergency.

When one of the officers attempted to place the car in park, Ledoux’s foot is said to have slipped off the brake. The officer’s foot was then run over as the car rolled down the driveway and into a home.

The officer was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

An investigation revealed that Ledoux was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to police.

He was later released on personal recognizance.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)