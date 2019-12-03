Police: Drunken man shot boy who was playing with Nerf gun

(WHDH) — A 30-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly pulled out a loaded gun to show it off to a group of children before shooting a 7-year-old boy who was playing with a Nerf gun.

Anthony Knuth, of Sanford, Florida, was arrested Sunday and charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Knuth allegedly interrupted a group of children playing with toy guns at his sister’s friend’s house and told them that he had a real gun with real bullets to load it with, WOFL-TV reported.

The victim’s mother told police that she left Knuth in the room with the children for about 10 minutes when she heard a pop, ran into the room, and found her son suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee, according to the news outlet.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Knuth allegedly stated that he was going to jail for shooting a child after the incident.

While in custody, Knuth reportedly told police that he had consumed several shots of Southern Comfort and that he didn’t remember shooting the child.

An investigation is ongoing.

