SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken motorist slammed into a storefront in Saugus early Friday morning after fleeing the scene of a nearby crash, police said.

Alfredo Niz-Lopez, 20, of Lynn, will be summoned to court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, two counts of leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation, according to the Saugus Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ballard Street around 4 a.m. spoke with a woman who said a driver, later identified Niz-Lopez, had rear-ended her at a red light and fled the scene.

As Niz-Lopez attempted to escape the area, police say he lost control and crashed into Daria Kitchens & Interiors. He then allegedly tried to run away on foot but officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

Niz-Lopez was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

