Police: Drunken man was asleep behind wheel of running car in Cape intersection at 7 a.m.

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bridgewater man is facing serious charges after police say they found him asleep behind the wheel of a running a car in the middle of an intersection on Cape Cod on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a BMW driving at a high rate of speed near Nightingale Drive and Haywood Avenue around 7 a.m. found the car stopped in the middle of the intersection and the driver passed out at the wheel, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Police say 36-year-old Sean Dailey was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the transmission in neutral. Dailey was said to be “extremely impaired” and placed under arrest.

A bag containing cocaine was reportedly found in Dailey’s vehicle after a tow truck was called to move his vehicle.

Dailey is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of cocaine.

He was slated to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

