Police: Drunken man who drove into construction site told officer to ‘shut your (expletive) face’

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken man who drove into a construction site in Chicopee on Wednesday afternoon told a police officer to “shut your (expletive) face” after he was asked if he had been drinking, officials said.

A detective working a detail at Sheridan Street and Memorial Drive around 12:30 p.m. observed a vehicle drive past a road closure sign and continue on into the construction site, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

The driver, 29-year-old Seth Clapp, allegedly drove at another officer, prompting the detective to flag down Clapp in an effort to make him pull over.

While speaking with Clapp, police say the detective noticed an odor of booze on Clapp’s breathe as he slurred his speech, along with bloodshot eyes.

The detective then asked if Clapp if he had been drinking. Clapp allegedly responded by bluntly saying, “shut your (expletive) face.”

Clapp was ordered out of his vehicle but he allegedly refused to comply with orders and resisted arrested.

Clapp is facing charges including OUI liquor, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest.

He was later released on $40 bail.

