Police: Drunken Mass. man spiked glass off table, threw chair at officers after being asked to leave NH restaurant

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken Massachusetts man was arrested last week for allegedly spiking a glass off of a table and throwing a plastic chair at police officers after he was asked to leave a restaurant in New Hampshire, officials said.

Ederson Vaillant, 29, of Chelmsford, was arraigned Friday in Hampton District Court on charges including disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to the Hampton Police Department. His case was continued without a finding on a condition of one year of good behavior and no re-entry into the establishment in which he was kicked out of.

Officers responding to a disorderly conduct call at the Boardwalk Inn Café on Ocean Boulevard on the evening of June 5 learned Valliant had been yelling loudly at various customers, police said. When the restaurant staff asked him to leave, he allegedly smashed his glass, sending debris and shards of the glass onto the tables of nearby guests.

On his way out of the restaurant, police say Vaillant hurled profane remarks at guests before throwing a plastic chair at other officers who were arriving at the scene. He was ultimately taken into custody without further incident.

Vaillant’s friend, 24-year-old Renaldo Gordon, of Hampton, was also taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest following a scuffle with arresting officers.

Gordon has since penned a letter of apology for his conduct during the incident. It’s not clear if he’ll face additional discipline.

