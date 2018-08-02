Police: Drunken NH man arrested after driving on rim

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving charges after police say he was caught driving erratically early Thursday morning on a rim in Pelham.

Officers dispatched to Bridge Street just after midnight for a report of a car that had struck a guardrail and was shooting sparks from its wheel spotted a 2009 Dodge Avenger with a missing front passenger tire and a broken headlight.

The driver, 36-year-old Michael Medeiros, of Pelham, was stopped near Willow Street and officers determined he was impaired following a roadside test, police said.

Medeiros allegedly resisted arrest when officers tried to place him in handcuffs. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, open container and defective equipment.

Medeiros was bailed out of jail and released to the protective custody of the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester because he was unable to find a sober adult to take responsibility for him, according to police.

He is slated to be arraigned at Salem District Court on Aug. 13.

