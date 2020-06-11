Police: Drunken NH man kicked juvenile in groin, tried to beat him with 10-pound weight

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly kicked a juvenile in the groin, punched him in the mouth, and tried to hit him with a 10-pound weight during a drunken attack late Wednesday night, officials said.

Ronald Fish, 63, of Merrimack, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including attempted second-degree assault, criminal threatening, domestic violence, simple assault, and criminal mischief, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man who had assaulted and threatened household members at a home in the town around 10:30 p.m. learned Fish had shattered a lamp and pointed a knife at his family when they tried to stop him from attacking the juvenile, police said.

Fish was arrested and taken to the Merrimack police station, where he refused services of a bail commissioner.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the juvenile’s injuries.

