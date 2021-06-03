PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving charges after authorities say he sped down Interstate 95 at more than 100 mph, collided with two vehicles, and then crashed into a tree.

Joseph Noone, 32, of Portsmouth, was arrested Wednesday on charges including reckless operation, reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, operating after suspension, and speeding, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a hazardous driver traveling north on the highway from the Massachusetts line around 6 p.m. spotted Noone swerving through traffic in a damaged Chevrolet Cruz, state police said. At one point, Noone was allegedly clocked at 113 mph.

When troopers closed in on Noone, he reportedly exited the highway near the Portsmouth traffic circle and collided with two vehicles before smashing into a tree.

The drivers who were struck by Noone were not injured. Noone was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Noone has since been released on personal recognizance. He will be summoned to court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)