Police: Drunken off-duty cop in clown makeup arrested after slapping fellow officer

(WHDH) — A drunken off-duty cop in clown makeup was arrested last week after police say she reportedly slapped a fellow officer as she tried to gain entry into a nightclub.

Karina Salgado, 30, was arrested early Friday morning on charges including criminal trespassing, battery, and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responding to the 3700 block of North Broadway for a report of a woman who kept trying to enter a bar after repeatedly being turned away found Salgado decked out in Halloween makeup that resembled “Pennywise” the clown, WBBM-TV reported.

When officers found Salgado, they told her she could not enter the establishment. Police say she then struck an officer in the face with an open hand.

Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that Salgado was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Salgado has since been moved to a non-emergency role at the department pending the outcome of an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)