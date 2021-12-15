(WHDH) — A drunken pilot landed in jail after he crashed a single-engine airplane in the middle of the street on Monday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a plane in the area of Grant Road and Wild Heather Drive in St. Joseph County, Indiana, around 4:40 p.m. found an ultralight aircraft in pieces in the street, according to Indiana State Police.

The pilot, 61-year-old Joseph Krol, of Mill Creek, was not injured in the crash but was showing signs of alcohol impairment, police noted.

Police say Krol then agreed to a field sobriety test at the scene of the crash and failed it.

Krol was arrested on charges including operating while intoxicated and Endangerment.

