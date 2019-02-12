Police: Drunken Winthrop man totaled rental car, urinated on booking room floor

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop man is facing his fourth drunken driving charge after police say he totaled a rental car in Cohasset on Monday night before urinating on the floor of a booking room following his arrest.

Timothy S. Wilson, 36, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Quincy District Court on charges including OUI-Liquor 4th offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash after causing property damage, operating a motor vehicle without an interlocking ignition device, marked lanes violation, and defacing property.

Officers responding to a report of a single-car crash in the area of 488 North Main St. about 7:30 p.m. found a 2018 Kia SUV that had gone off the road and hit several trees and rocks, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Wilson allegedly left the scene of the crash after totaling the SUV. He was found a short distance from the scene and taken into custody.

While inside the Cohasset police booking room, Wilson allegedly acted belligerent, swore at officers, and challenged them to a fight. He then urinated on the floor “in an act of defiance,” according to police.

He is due back in court at a later date.

