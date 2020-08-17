Police: Drunken woman assaulted NH officers after crashing, fleeing scene on rims

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken woman who was caught driving a heavily-damaged, vomit-covered vehicle over the weekend assaulted a pair of Merrimack police officers after she was taken into custody, officials said.

Kelsi Cora, 21, of Nashua, is facing charges including operating under the influence, resisting arrest, simple assault, assault on a police officer, operating without a valid license, conduct after an accident, and criminal mischief, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

An officer patrolling Daniel Webster Highway around 2 a.m. on Saturday stopped a mangled vehicle that was driving on a rim with sparks coming from underneath it, police said.

While speaking with Cora, the officer reportedly noticed signs of alcohol impairment and fresh vomit covering the inside of her car.

Cora then allegedly resisted arrest and kicked an officer in the stomach before kicking a second officer in the arm at Merrimack police headquarters.

A subsequent investigation is said to have revealed that Cora had crashed her car on the Everett Turnpike near Exit 11 and drove away.

Cora is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack District Court in September.

She has since been released on personal recognizance.

