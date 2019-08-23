Police: Drunken woman destroys boyfriend’s truck with softball bat, says ‘YOLO’ on way to jail

(WHDH) — A drunken woman who allegedly destroyed her boyfriend’s truck with a softball bat laughed in the back of a police cruiser on her ride to jail and said “YOLO,” officials said.

The New York Post reports that 37-year-old Kristin Nicole Trzoski, of Valparaiso, also threatened to burn down the victim’s home after repeatedly bashing his GMC Sierra with an aluminum bat on Tuesday night.

Trzoski’s boyfriend told Porter County deputies that she had been drinking earlier in the night at Buffalo Wild Wings, according to the news outlet. Trzoski reportedly reached a “breaking point” in their relationship, which led to the violent rampage.

Deputies say Trzoski grew enraged when her boyfriend asked his mother to pick up their children after learning she had been drinking.

An arrest report indicates Trzoski’s boyfriend was in his truck at the time of the attack and recorded video of her “impressively forceful” swings as shards of glass flew everywhere.

Trzoski, who is said to suffer from bipolar disorder, allegedly said “YOLO (You Only Live Once)” when deputies asked her about her bizarre approach to breaking up with her boyfriend.

She is facing felony charges of intimidation and criminal mischief.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)