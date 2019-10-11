Police: Drunken woman fleeing scene of hit-and-run smashed into ambulance responding to crash

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken woman who was fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run in Weymouth on Thursday night smashed into an ambulance that was responding to the crash, police said.

Carolyn Davis, 41, of North Weymouth, was arraigned Friday from her hospital bed at South Shore Hospital on charges including operating under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Bridge and Lovell streets around 5:45 p.m. found a heavily damaged South Shore Hospital ambulance and a crumpled red sedan.

Liz Dow, who witnessed the crash, says the aftermath looked like something out of a movie scene.

“It literally looked like a Hollywood set,” Dow said. “It was shocking.”

Dow says she saw the crash in her rearview mirror moments after the ambulance sped by her with its lights flashing.

“I saw them hit the car head-on. The ambulance went airborne, spun around, and then crashed into a utility pool,” Dow recalled. “The impact was so tremendous.”

Police say Dow was fleeing the scene of an earlier crash near the Fore River Bridge when she barreled into the ambulance. One person was injured in the initial crash

Prosecutor Christine Billingsley told a judge at Davis’ arraignment that she showed signs of intoxication while speaking with police following the crash.

“During the ride to the hospital, Ms. Davis indicated that she had five or six rum and cokes and had not had anything to eat that day,” Billingsley said. “Davis sustained serious injuries as a result of the two crashes.”

Two EMS employees were also taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

Davis was ordered held on $7,500 bail. She is due back in court on Nov. 20.

