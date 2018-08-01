UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (WHDH) — Dry ice dangers led to a woman’s death in Washington state.

The 77-year-old victim was in her car with her daughter-in-law when carbon dioxide fumes from dry ice caused her to asphyxiate, police said.

The woman’s son is an ice cream salesman and had several dry ice coolers in the vehicle at the time, according to investigators.

Police have come up with one explanation as to what caused toxic fumes to be released.

“Possibly because it was so hot outside and he had a newer car, which probably had better seal and less ventilation. It was a combination of things that went terribly wrong,” said Ed Troyer of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s daughter-in-law remains in critical condition.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)